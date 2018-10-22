GLASGOW WATER COMPANY AWARDED EXCELLENCE IN ENERGY AWARD

on 10/22/2018 |

On October 12 the Glasgow Water Company was awarded the Excellence in Energy Leadership Award presented by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet at the 2018 Governor’s Conference. The award reflects a commitment to preserving and enhancing the Commonwealth through innovation and energy efficiency. The GWC was honored for reducing electricity costs at the wastewater treatment plant by more than 25 percent and energy usage per unit volume of wastewater treated by more than 40 percent. The reduction in energy was made possible by recent upgrades and process changes at the treatment facility. Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely present the award to the GWC. General Manager, Scott Young, says, ” “I am extremely proud of the advancements we have made. Striving to become an industry leader requires buy-in from staff and a focus to constantly evaluate processes for opportunities to improve.”