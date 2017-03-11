GLASGOW WATER COMPANY WARNS AGAINST THIRD-PARTY BILL PAYMENT SERVICES

The Glasgow Water Company (GWC) wants to make customers aware of third-party websites claiming to offer online bill payment services for the GWC as well as other local utilities. These sites feature contact information and logos that lead you to believe they may be affiliated with the utility. Although some of these sites may be legitimate and process your payment, the GWC is in no way affiliated with any website payment portal other than the link posted on the GWC website at www.glasgowh2o.com. The GWC cannot validate the legitimacy or security of any other online bill pay sites. Further, by use of a third-party site, the GWC cannot guarantee that your payment would be received in a timely manner.

In February, the GWC enhanced its online bill pay features to better serve its customers. These enhancements include improved account information, monthly usage comparisons, customer history and additional payment options. GWC online bill payment can only be found at www.glasgowh2o.com. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact the GWC at 270-651-3727.