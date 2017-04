Just before 4:00pm Sunday afternoon, Glasgow Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of US 31 and Veterans Outer Loop.

GPD says a 2004 Saturn Ion operated by 30 year old Maranda Mosby of Glasgow was attempting to make a left turn onto US31 from Veterans Outer Loop when she turned into the path of a 2006 Chevy Silverado operated by 23 year old Mitchell Poynter III also of Glasgow KY. Mosby was transported to T. J. Samson Hospital for possible injuries.