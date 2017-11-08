Logo


GLASGOW WOMAN DRIVES THROUGH DOLLAR GENERAL STORE DOORS

08/11/2017

The Glasgow Police Department responded to a report that a vehicle had struck the front of the Dollar Store on West Main Street

Upon their arrival it was determined that 2010 KIA Soul driven by Sosa Gonzalez 52 of Glasgow, had lost control of her vehicle and struck the front doors of the Dollar Store. Ms. Gonzales told officers that as she pulled into the parking position and mistakenly hit the accelerator, rather than the brakes causing her vehicle to collide with the front of the store. 

Sherry Neal of Glasgow was injured in the collision, however refused treatment at the scene. Ms. Neal later transported herself to T J Samson Hospital for her injuries. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. 

