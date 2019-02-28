Logo


GLASGOW WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

on 02/28/2019 |

On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department executed a search warrant on Leslie Avenue in reference to several drug complaints at the location.

Officers made contact with Norma Wilson, Glasgow, inside the residence and located Xanax pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and rolling papers.

Wilson was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance; Third degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Andrew Moore arrested Wilson, and Sgt. Jessie Barton, Sgt. Nick Houchens and K9 Zeke assisted.

Wilson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

