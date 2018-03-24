GLASGOW WOMAN AVOIDS COLLISION ON COLUMBIA AVENUE, HITS GIS SCHOOL BUS

on 03/24/2018 |

On Friday, 30 year old Candy Stamper, of Glasgow, was driving a 2012 Nissan on Columbia Avenue when she attempted to make a right hand turn to avoid a vehicle that had stopped in the turning lane, and pulled into the pathway of a Glasgow School bus. The driver of the bus, 71 year old Harold Brumett, of Glasgow, was traveling eastbound and had two passengers on the school bus.

No one was injured in the collision.