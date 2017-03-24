GLASGOW WOMAN CHARGED WITH 8 COUNTS OF WANTON ENDANGERMENT AS A 4 CAR WRECK SENDS TWO TO HOSPITALS VIA STAT FLIGHT

The Glasgow Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of S L Rogers Wells BLVD, and South Green Street. Upon arrival it was determined that a 1997 Chevy Passenger Car operated by 22 Year Old Summer Hadley of Glasgow was traveling South on Green Street at a high rate of speed when the vehicle she was operating struck three vehicles, before crossing

S. L Rogers Wells BLVD, striking an embankment. 31 Year Old Brandon Linhart of Glasgow was one of three passengers in Ms. Hadley’s vehicle. Mr. Linhart was Air Lifted from the scene and taken to U of L Hospital for his injuries. The other two passengers were not injured. Ms. Hadley’s vehicle first made contact with a 2008 Dodge Pick Up operated by 71 Year old George Woodson of Glasgow.

Mr. Woodson was transported by ambulance T J Samson Hospital and later Air Lifted to U of L Hospital for his injuries. A 2013 Black Ford Passenger car operated by 27 Year Old Kerri Rutledge was also struck however she was not injured in the Crash. A 2001 White Chevy Yukon operated by 58 Year Old Phillip Albany of Glasgow was also struck, neither he or his two passengers were injured in the crash. Summer Hadley was transported by ambulance to T J Samson Hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries. Ms. Hadley was then arrested and charged with 8 Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and lodged in the Barren County Jail. The accident was investigated by Officer Mark Johnson of The Glasgow Police Department. He was assisted at the scene by other officers with the GPD, Deputies from the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, and members of the Glasgow Fire Department, and Barren – Metcalfe EMS.