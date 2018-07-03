Glasgow’s Hale Heading To Lindsey Wilson To Continue Hoops Career

on 03/07/2018 |

Glasgow High School Senior, Kaylyn Hale will be continuing her basketball career at the college level. Hale ranks 3rd All-Time in Three-Point Field Goals Made and 4th All-Time in 3PT Field Goal Percentage in school history. As a shooter, Hale used her skills to contribute to a Class A State Championship and Regional Championship with her 4 year career tally of 140 wins and 48 losses with her fellow Lady Scotties.

Hale looks to continue to improve on her speed and physicality while pursuing a biology degree at Lindsey Wilson College. She aspires to become a pharmacist.

WCLU interviewed Hale on Wednesday. You can see the full interview by click on the video below: