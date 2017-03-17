GLASGOW’S MAYOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE LAW ENFORCEMENT COUNCIL

Glasgow’s mayor will get to weigh in on state law enforcement issues.

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Dick Doty to the Law Enforcement Council. The 23 member council governs training for all of the state’s law enforcement. It looks for ways to increase the quality of law enforcement by improving the curriculum used to train law enforcement officials and monitoring the abilities of the instructors who teach the required curriculum. Doty is one of 12 gubernatorial appointees.