Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW’S MAYOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE LAW ENFORCEMENT COUNCIL

on 03/17/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Glasgow’s mayor will get to weigh in on state law enforcement issues.
Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Dick Doty to the Law Enforcement Council. The 23 member council governs training for all of the state’s law enforcement. It looks for ways to increase the quality of law enforcement by improving the curriculum used to train law enforcement officials and monitoring the abilities of the instructors who teach the required curriculum. Doty is one of 12 gubernatorial appointees.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Bill Milan

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital