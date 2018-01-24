GLASGOW’S WILDCAT WEARHOUSE IS CLOSED, UK’S RECENT LICENSING CHANGES ARE BLAMED

on 01/24/2018 |

Wildcat Wearhouse closes the Glasgow location.

As of today, the Wildcat Wearhouse in Glasgow is closed. Serving the “Big Blue Nation” for years, along with their online sales, the company has 14 retail locations across the state. Described as significant, the company blames recent changes made by the university in their licensing program as the reason for the closing.

In a press release, owner of Wildcat Wearhouse owner, Doug Schneider, was quoted as saying

“We are working hard to adjust our business model to be able to continue to offer unique and top-quality UK shirts at affordable prices. Until we’ve established a new approach, we’ve had to make some tough decisions. We are extremely thankful for the opportunities we’ve had to serve the Big Blue Fans of Glasgow, but economically, we saw this as the best decision.”

In the release, Audra Miller, the company’s E-Commerce and Online Marketing Director, wrote that “across the country, more and more retailers are closing their doors. Even big names like Sears and Macy’s have been affected. Wildcat Wearhouse will concentrate on better performing stores in this challenging retail market.”