GLASGOW’S VERY OWN SEMI-PRO SOCCER PLAYER

on 06/15/2018 |

Fans of the Glasgow High School Boys Soccer program are probably familiar with the name Bennett Pack.

Pack spent all four years of his High School career playing for the Scotties and was a star member of his team. Pack graduated from GHS back in 2017 and decided to further his athletic career by playing Mens soccer Defiance College in Ohio, where he currently is heading into his Sophomore season as the starting Center Back. But to add to his soccer experience, Bennett has signed to play Semi-Professional soccer in the college offseason. Bennett is currently on the Indy Saints Semi-Pro FC roster and also starts at Center Back.

Indy Saints FC is a semi-professional soccer franchise that is based out of Indianapolis. The team was founded in May of 2017 and plays in the Champions Soccer League USA and focuses on giving talented 16-35 year old players an opportunity to showcase their talents. Bennett is in his first season with the Indy Saints.

Congratulations from everyone at WCLU to Bennett Pack and his family for the great accomplishment.