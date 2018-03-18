on 03/18/2018 |

Glaydell (Cleary) Bryant, 69,of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at her home.

Glaydell was born in Monroe County, KY on April 11, 1948, a daughter of the late Jim Cleary and Robbie (White) Hammer.

She worked for the Monroe County School System as a Cook for 20 years. She attended Indian Creek Baptist Church.

She was married to Arthur Bryant, who precedes her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Dubree, and Vickie Jo Hagan, both of Tompkinsville; 5 grandchildren, Josh Hagan, Jacob Dubree, Jerod Hagan, Toby Hagan and John Curtis Dubree; 2 great grandchildren, Jaxon Hagan and Trace Hagan;one brother, John Cleary.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Graves; four brothers, Charles, Truman, Billy and James Tommy Cleary; and one great grandson, Nathan Tyler Hagan.

Funeral services will be held Monday at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. Visitation is Sunday afternoon from 4:00-8:00 P.M., and Monday morning from 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.