Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Glaydell (Cleary) Bryant

on 03/18/2018 |

Glaydell (Cleary) Bryant, 69,of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at her home.

Glaydell was born in Monroe County, KY on April 11, 1948, a daughter of the late Jim Cleary and Robbie (White) Hammer.

She worked for the Monroe County School System as a Cook for 20 years. She attended Indian Creek Baptist Church.

She was married to Arthur Bryant, who precedes her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Dubree, and Vickie Jo Hagan, both of Tompkinsville; 5 grandchildren, Josh Hagan, Jacob Dubree, Jerod Hagan, Toby Hagan and John Curtis Dubree; 2 great grandchildren, Jaxon Hagan and Trace Hagan;one brother, John Cleary.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Graves; four brothers, Charles, Truman, Billy and James Tommy Cleary; and one great grandson, Nathan Tyler Hagan.

Funeral services will be held Monday at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. Visitation is Sunday afternoon from 4:00-8:00 P.M., and Monday morning from 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Glaydell (Cleary) Bryant”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 03/18 0%
High 59° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 60° / Low 39°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 03/20 80%
High 46° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sun 18

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sun 18

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception

March 18 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mon 19

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 19

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 19

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 19 @ 3:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.