GLEDA FERN BARTLEY HALL

on 07/13/2018 |

Mrs. Gleda Fern Bartley Hall, age 71, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018 at her home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard Hall of Burkesville, Kentucky, her sons, Jerry Wayne Hall of Burkesville, Kentucky and Bernard Clay “Bernie” Hall II of Barren County, Kentucky, her sisters, Barbara Coleman of Pikeville, Kentucky and Alva Mae Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, 2 grandchildren, 1 step granddaughter, 1 step great granddaughter.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grider Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 16, 2018 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

