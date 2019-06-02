on 02/06/2019 |

Glen Knight, age 71, of Linwood, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY, after an extended illness. Glen was a life-long resident of Linwood where he served two terms as a Hart County magistrate. He was the founder and proprietor of Knight’s Tire Service which served the citizens of Hart and adjoining counties for over 35 years. In his later years, Glen enjoyed spending time on his farm and with his family and friends.

He is survived by three sons, Kendall Knight (Tammy) of Bonita Springs, FL, Ricky Knight of Pensacola, FL, and Joshua Knight of Linwood, KY.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Leon Knight and Velma Pauline Logsdon Knight.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. CT Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Nicky Ferguson officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery in Munfordville, KY. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, February 9, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY.