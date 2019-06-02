Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLEN KNIGHT

on 02/06/2019 |

Glen Knight, age 71, of Linwood, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY, after an extended illness. Glen was a life-long resident of Linwood where he served two terms as a Hart County magistrate.  He was the founder and proprietor of Knight’s Tire Service which served the citizens of Hart and adjoining counties for over 35 years.  In his later years, Glen enjoyed spending time on his farm and with his family and friends.

He is survived by three sons, Kendall Knight (Tammy) of Bonita Springs, FL, Ricky Knight of Pensacola, FL, and Joshua Knight of Linwood, KY.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Leon Knight and Velma Pauline Logsdon Knight.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. CT Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Nicky Ferguson officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery in Munfordville, KY.  Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, February 9, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLEN KNIGHT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
1:53 PM CST on February 06, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 08, 2019
Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Rain
Wednesday 02/06 100%
High 66° / Low 58°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Thursday 02/07 100%
High 70° / Low 22°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Friday 02/08 0%
High 34° / Low 18°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.