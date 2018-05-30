on 05/30/2018 |

Glen Vernon Lea, 86, of Glasgow died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at his residence. Born in Springfield, MO he was the son of the late Virgil and Bonnelle Rudolph Lea. Mr. Lea was of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors include his wife Clara Crane Lea of Glasgow; 4 sons Gary Lea of Las Vegas, NV, Brad Lea of Iola, KA, Eric Lea of Vail, CO and Kyle Lea of Gulfport, MS; 3 daughter Cynthia Adkins of Glasgow, Connie Helson of Glasgow and Tammy Basham of Bowling Green, KY; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mr. Lea chose cremation and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date by the family. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.