Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLEN VERNON LEA

on 05/30/2018 |

Glen Vernon Lea, 86, of Glasgow died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at his residence.  Born in Springfield, MO he was the son of the late Virgil and Bonnelle Rudolph Lea.  Mr. Lea was of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors include his wife Clara Crane Lea of Glasgow; 4 sons Gary Lea of Las Vegas, NV, Brad Lea of Iola, KA, Eric Lea of Vail, CO and Kyle Lea of Gulfport, MS; 3 daughter Cynthia Adkins of Glasgow, Connie Helson of Glasgow and Tammy Basham of Bowling Green, KY; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mr. Lea chose cremation and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date by the family.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLEN VERNON LEA”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TORI CHEYENNE MORGAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 30

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Wed 30

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration

May 30 @ 5:30 PM
Wed 30

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 30 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thu 31

State Waste Tire Collection Program

May 31 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 01

400 Mile Yard Sale

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Fri 01

33rd Annual Glasgow Highland Games

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.