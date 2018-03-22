on 03/22/2018 |

Glenda C. Spillman, 61, of Huff passed away at 8:05 AM Wednesday March 21, 2018 at Norton Hospital Brownsboro in Louisville.

The Barren County native was a homemaker and a Wal Mart sales clerk. She was a daughter of the late Don Shipley and Dorothy Duvall Shipley and the wife of the late Charlie Spillman. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jennifer Spillman and Kristi Spillman Mills.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral home with burial to follow in Hawkins Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 AM-8 PM Saturday and after 12:00 Noon Sunday.