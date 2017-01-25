GLENDA GAIL HOGAN

Glenda was a retired custodian for LeGrande Elementary School and was a member of Nolin United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory, one son, Troy Hogan (Shelly) of Bowling Green, KY; one daughter, Crystal Elmore (Chris) of Munfordville, KY; two granddaughters, Megan Hogan of Bowling Green, KY and Addison Groce of Horse Cave, KY; two brothers, Ronnie Glass (Louise) of Munfordville, KY, Doug Glass (Melissa) of Hiseville, KY; four sisters Juanita Sexton of Munfordville, KY, Shirley Johnson (Harold) of Brownsville, KY, Debbie Poynter (Ricky) of Horse Cave, KY, Judy Hogan of Brownsville, KY and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Freddy Glass and one grandson, Tyler Hogan

Interment will be in Nolin Church Cemetery with Bro. Shane Wilson, Bro. Terry Lashley and Bro. Vernon White officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Nolin United Baptist Church; c/o Kevin Jordan 45 Newkirk Rd. Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

1 pm, Thursday, January 26. 2017 Until Time of Service Saturday, January 28, 2017

Nolin United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2017

Nolin United Baptist Church