Glenna Gean Hoffman Smith, 74 of Smiths Grove entered into eternal peace Sunday, April 1, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern, Kentucky.

Glenna was born Dec. 16, 1943 in Evansville, Indiana to the late William Eugene Hoffman and Orean Laverne Myers Choate. She is preceded in death by her step father, Jack Choate; her grandparents, Eulah Huse and William Lawrence Munsey. She is also preceded in death by a brother Larry Hoffman. She was a member of Green Meadows United Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband of 57 years Dalice smith; her daughter, Ramona Elaine Hopkins; her son, Myron Lee Smith (Lisa); one grandson, Dusty Lee Smith (Danielle); three great grandchildren, Jodie Leigh, Laney Lynn, Ryder BentLee; one sister, Jackie Maurer (Rick) one brother, Randy Reidelburger; several nieces and nephews and Lydell Hopkins.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Green Meadows United Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements under the directions of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104