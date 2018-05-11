on 11/05/2018 |

Glenna Nadine Blair, 88, of Brownsville passed away at 4:22 PM Saturday Nov. 3, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Grayson County native was a homemaker and a member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church in Shrewsbury. She was a daughter of the late Sheldon Windham and Mary Della Sanders Windham and the wife of the late Hoover Johnson, Gene Cook, Buck Douthitt and Roy Blair. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Sue Vincent; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Lee Meredith Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Holly Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 AM-8 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday.

Surviving are three daughters, Caroldean Dunn (Jimmy) of Leitchfield, Betty Meredith of Brownsville and Tammy Harris (Carl) of Alabama; two sons, Jimmy Harris (Scarlet) of Alabama and Calvern Douthitt of Summer Shade; a sister, Nola Jean Elder of Louisville; a brother, Gurman Vincent of Bee Spring; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.