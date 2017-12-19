Logo


GLORIA JOYCE IVEY BLACK

on 12/19/2017

Mrs. Gloria Joyce (Ivey) Black of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 82 years, 8 months, and 18 days. She was born in Brinson, Georgia on Saturday, March 30, 1935, the daughter of R. V. and Evelyn Irene (Anthony) Ivey. She was of Protestant faith and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles W. Ivey.

She is survived by her husband, Billy F. Black of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed on December 5, 1953, her sons, Ricky (and Brenda) Black of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Carl (and Karen) Black of Burkesville, Kentucky, Matthew Black of Gallatin, Tennessee, her siblings, Judge (and LeNelle) Ivey of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Donald Lewis Ivey of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. T

he funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

