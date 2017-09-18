on 09/18/2017 |

Glorianna Cherry Hawks, 76 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at the Medical Center

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Jerry Jewell and Emily Warnell Jordan. She was preceded in death by two husband, Ervin L. “Buck” Cherry, Sr. and Edward Hawks. She was employed by CDS#7, Tucker’s Minit Mart and a factory worker. Glorianna was a member of Westland Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her daughter, Diana Burton and her son, Ervin L. Cherry, Jr. four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.