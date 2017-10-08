After a little over four months of retirement, Randy Wilkinson will be heading back to school this fall. Wilkinson retired as Glasgow Independent School’s Director of Pupil Personnel in April of this year. Wilkinson will return this fall as the interim principal for Glasgow Middle School. Regina Murphy has been handling both her duties as assistant principal and principal; since Scott Jones, former principal at GMS left the district.
GMS: WILKINSON CHOSEN AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL AT GLASGOW MIDDLE SCHOOL
08/10/2017
