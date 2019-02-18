Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GOBEL EARL RUSSELL

on 02/18/2019 |

Gobel Earl Russell, 74, Summer Shade, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born June 11, 1944 in Hiseville, he was a son of the late Joe Abb and Maude Ivy Pierce Russell. He was the husband of the late Bonnie Louise Gray Russell. He was a machine operator, of the Baptist faith, and a Army veteran.

Survivors include one son, Johnny (Susan) Russell, Summer Shade; two sisters Lavada (Troy) Gosser, Glasgow and Elizabeth (Larry) Lemay, Glasgow; two brothers, Avalon (Lillian) Russell, Temple Hill and Larry (Diane) Russell, Park City; and one grand child John Thomas Russell.

He was preceded in death besides his parents and wife by one sister Nell Shockley and two brothers Joe and Lemuel Russell.

 A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Union #2 Cemetery.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GOBEL EARL RUSSELL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ERNIE RUNYON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:40 PM CST on February 18, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Overcast
Currently
34°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 02/18 10%
High 38° / Low 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 02/19 90%
High 44° / Low 36°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 56° / Low 38°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.