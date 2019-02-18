on 02/18/2019 |

Gobel Earl Russell, 74, Summer Shade, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born June 11, 1944 in Hiseville, he was a son of the late Joe Abb and Maude Ivy Pierce Russell. He was the husband of the late Bonnie Louise Gray Russell. He was a machine operator, of the Baptist faith, and a Army veteran.

Survivors include one son, Johnny (Susan) Russell, Summer Shade; two sisters Lavada (Troy) Gosser, Glasgow and Elizabeth (Larry) Lemay, Glasgow; two brothers, Avalon (Lillian) Russell, Temple Hill and Larry (Diane) Russell, Park City; and one grand child John Thomas Russell.

He was preceded in death besides his parents and wife by one sister Nell Shockley and two brothers Joe and Lemuel Russell.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Union #2 Cemetery.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.