GOFORTH INTRODUCES BILL THAT WOULD ALLOW CONCEALED WEAPONS ON SCHOOLS AND PRIVATE BUSINESSES

on 01/12/2019 |

Hours before Kentucky lawmakers presented bipartisan school safety legislation, a House Republican filed a bill that would let people carry guns into schools. House Bill 30, filed by Rep. Robert Goforth, of East Bernstadt, would scrap most location restrictions for persons with a concealed deadly weapon license, meaning that guns could legally be carried into day care centers and elementary schools, as well as onto college campuses.

 

The bill would also abolish restrictions preventing people with concealed carry licenses from bringing guns into bars and other private businesses. Those with licenses would also be able to bring concealed weapons into meetings of the General Assembly..

 

Goforth said his bill is intended to address a loophole in state law, which allows individuals to carry concealed weapons into bars, restaurants and other private establishments as long as the firearms aren’t loaded.

 

Goforth, who joined the General Assembly last February, said the bill is also about leveling the playing field for lawful gun owners. Certain officials, including law enforcement officers, judges and county attorneys, are exempted from location restrictions under the state’s concealed carry law.

Goforth announced Tuesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for governor this spring.

 

 

