GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: MISSING PERSON HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED

on 08/27/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. has canceled a Golden Alert issued Sunday night.  The missing person,  Steve Godsey (age 64) from Glasgow Ky. has been safely located.  He had been reported missing since August 18th.

