The Glasgow Police Dept. has canceled a Golden Alert issued Sunday night. The missing person, Steve Godsey (age 64) from Glasgow Ky. has been safely located. He had been reported missing since August 18th.
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: MISSING PERSON HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED
on 08/27/2018 |
