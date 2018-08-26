Logo


GOLDEN ALERT! GLASGOW POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING PERSON

on 08/26/2018

 

The Glasgow Police Dept. is needing your help in locating Steve Godsey (age 64) from Glasgow Ky.

Steve Godsey is a white male, 6’ ft , 200 lbs, with gray hair and grey beard. He was last seen wearing tennis shoes, khaki shorts with a brown belt, white shirt with a red and grey logo on the front and eyeglasses. He has a scar on his left abdomen and lower leg area. 

He was last seen on 08-16-2018 on Leslie Avenue in Glasgow Ky. where he was dropped off around 9:00 p.m.

If you have seen this person or have any information on his whereabouts please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

