GOLDEN ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BG MAN

on 08/17/2018 |


An update on the missing person, Ryan King, age 26 of Bowling Green…due to Mr King suffering from ADHD and being mentally challenged a Golden Alert has been issued at this time. It has been four days since he has been seen or heard from and the Warren County Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. On August 12th, 2018, in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road. 26 year old, Ryan King of Bowling Green, got out of a vehicle at the intersection of Morgantown Road and Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 pm on Sunday. King was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white gym shorts, and flip flops. He is a fair skinned white male, with short brown hair and a goatee. He has green eyes, and stands approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If Mr King is seen or if you have information to his whereabouts please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.***

