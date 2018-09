on 09/11/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. is asking for your help in locating 50 year old Jeffrey Dugard, 6 ft., 200 lbs., blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing brown Nike Tennis Shoes, Khaki Shorts and a white T-Shirt and in the area of Shalimar Drive in Glasgow Ky. The date of last contact was on 09-03-2018.

If you have any information please contact the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.