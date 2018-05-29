AP SPORTS: GOLDEN STATE VS. CLEVELAND ROUND 4, VEGAS WINS GAME ONE OF THE STANLEY CUP FINALS, AND JUSTIFY READIES FOR BELMONT

on 05/29/2018 |

Update on the latest in sports:

NBA PLAYOFFS

Warriors in NBA finals

HOUSTON (AP) — — Kevin Durant scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors are heading to their fourth straight NBA Finals after fighting back from another big deficit with a huge third quarter and beating the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

Stephen Curry and the defending champions trailed by as many as 15 in the first half after falling behind 17 in Game 6.

Curry, who finished with 27 points, scored 14 of Golden State’s 33 points in the third quarter as Houston’s shooting didn’t just go cold, it froze. The Rockets, playing without injured Chris Paul, missed all 14 3-point attempts in that quarter as part of 27 misses from long range. James Harden had 32 points for Houston.

The Rockets fell apart in the second half again after doing so in Game 6. The Warriors outscored Houston 122-63 in the second half of the final two games.

The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the finals on Thursday night in Oakland.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINALS

Golden Knights take Game 1 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ incredible inaugural season isn’t slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner’s new teammates carried the goalie with a relentless outburst of offense.

With its sellout crowd of hometown fans at deafening volume all night, Vegas put its usual speed and relentlessness on full display while overcoming a third-period deficit to win the opener of a matchup between two franchises seeking their first Stanley Cup titles.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, whose first Stanley Cup Final game in 20 years was a defensive nightmare.

The Game 1 winner has won the last six Cups and 61 of 78 overall. Game 2 is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

MLB SCHEDULE

Nationals cruise past Orioles 6-0 for 4th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer to back a sharp pitching performance by Gio Gonzalez, and the surging Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0.

Gonzalez allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings to end a six-game losing streak against Baltimore. The left-hander won his first start against the Orioles in 2009 before coming up empty in his next nine outings.

Shawn Kelley got four outs to complete the fifth shutout against the Orioles this season. The Caps pulled within a half game of NL East-Leading Atlanta, which split a pair with the Mets.

Elsewhere in baseball:

— Luis Guillorme broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single and Amed Rosario had three RBIs to help the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5 to split a day-night doubleheader that was delayed more than 3½ hours by rain. The victory snapped a four-game skid and moved the Mets to 26-25 after they fell to .500 for the first time this season. Atlanta won the opener 4-3 on pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson’s two-run homer off Seth Lugo in the bottom of the ninth. Freddie Freeman and Kurt Suzuki each drove in two runs in the nightcap for the Braves, who are second-best in the NL at 31-22 but just a half-game ahead of Washington in the NL East.

— Caleb Smith was brilliant in dominating a matchup of rookie left-handers, Yadiel Rivera’s two-run single capped Miami’s four-run first inning, and Cameron Maybin had three hits and two RBIs against his old team to lead the Marlins to a 7-2 victory against the San Diego Padres. Smith allowed one run and four hits in seven-plus innings, struck out four to run his MLB rookie lead to 69, and walked only one in the matchup of last-place teams.

— Marco Gonzales pitched into the seventh inning and did not allow an earned run for a third consecutive start, helping the Seattle Mariners top the Texas Rangers 2-1. Seattle won for the ninth time in 10 games and reached 13 games above .500 for the first time since late in the 2014 season.

— Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, J.D. Martinez added a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox coasted to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Benintendi also had a triple and single, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double, scored twice and made a spectacular catch in center field. Boston won for the seventh time in nine games. It was the Blue Jays’ 11th loss in 15 games, dropping them to 2-5 against the Red Sox this season.

— Jonathan Villar and Christian Yelich homered, while Ryan Braun had three hits to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee starter Brent Suter allowed three runs in five innings, but hit a two-run double in the fourth that gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead. Milwaukee won for the 10th time in 12 games.

— Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0. Montgomery, starting for the first time this season in place of injured Yu Darvish, retired the first 13 batters before giving up a sharp single to Corey Dickerson with one out in the fifth. He struck out five and needed just 76 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. Montgomery struck out five without allowing a walk.

— James McCann hit a grand slam in the third inning, and the Detroit Tigers routed the Los Angeles Angels 9-3. Matthew Boyd allowed two hits in five-plus innings for the Tigers. His first scoreless outing of the season came on a hot day in which Detroit outfielder Niko Goodrum had to leave the game because of heat exhaustion. The temperature was around 90 degrees when Goodrum was removed for a defensive replacement in the fourth.

— Justin Verlander tamed the Yankees again, slowing down the highest-scoring team in the majors and pitching the Houston Astros past New York 5-1. Verlander exited in the seventh inning with a major league-best 1.11 ERA. J.D. Davis hit an early three-run homer and Jose Altuve had a solo drive, helping Houston win for the sixth time in eight games.

— Mallex Smith hit an RBI single with two outs in the 13th inning, Jonny Venters got his first save in seven years to cap a seven-hit shutout and the Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the Oakland Athletics 1-0. Chris Archer went six innings as the first of six pitchers for the Rays in their first shutout of the season.

— Edwin Encarnacion homered and had four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians took advantage of Chicago’s leaky defense to score five times in the fifth inning, beating the White Sox 9-6. Encarnacion tied the game in the fifth with a three-run bloop double. Yonder Alonso’s double drove in the go-ahead run later in the inning and Encarnacion hit a leadoff homer in the seventh.

— Nick Ahmed, Chris Owings and John Ryan Murphy each homered as Arizona’s offense — slumbering for nearly all of May — came alive for a 12-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It was just the Diamondbacks’ third win in their last 18 games.

— Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run double and the Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game skid with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Lance Lynn (3-4) pitched six effective innings to win his second consecutive start after a dreadful stretch in his first season with the Twins.

— Chris Iannetta drove in the winning run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in a game delayed 55 minutes by rain. It was Iannetta’s eighth career walk-off RBI and first since May 11, 2016, when he was with Seattle.

— Yasmani Grandal singled home the go-ahead run and the Dodgers scored three times in the eighth inning to rally past Philadelphia 5-4, spoiling Phillies manager Gabe Kapler’s return to Los Angeles. The Dodgers handed the Phillies their fourth straight loss at Chavez Ravine dating to last season,

INDY 500-PURSE

Power earns more than $2.5 million for Indianapolis 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power earned $2,525,454 for winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

The overall purse for the 33 drivers in Sunday’s race was $13,063,073.

Power took the lead with four laps to go when Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey had to pit for fuel. The 37-year-old Australian held off pole winner Ed Carpenter over the final few laps for the victory.

Carpenter earned $911,504 for his runner-up finish. Third-place finisher Scott Dixon earned $587,129.

Danica Patrick earned $208,305 in the final race of her career. She finished 30th after crashing out.

BELMONT STAKES-JUSTIFY

Justify gallops for Baffert in training for Belmont Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify has galloped at Churchill Downs in front of trainer Bob Baffert as the Triple Crown hopeful trains for the Belmont Stakes.

Baffert arrived from Southern California to watch Justify gallop 1½ miles on Monday. The trainer says the 3-year-old colt could breeze Tuesday. That’s a workout when Justify would easily run under a hold without encouragement from his exercise rider.

Baffert says everything is going smoothly with Justify’s training for the June 9 Belmont and the colt is holding his weight despite his condensed racing schedule this spring.