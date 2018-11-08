Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES WOMAN FROM BURNING CAR AFTER COLLISION IN BOWLING GREEN

on 08/11/2018 |

On Wednesday at 11:55 am, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury collision in the 800 block of Blue Level Road. Upon deputies arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed. The single occupant and operator, Susan Stalker of Bowling Green was pulled from the burning vehicle by a Good Samaritan, Johnny Lay of Bowling Green. Lay placed himself in danger to assist Stalker and carried her to a safe location. Stalker was transported and treated for her injuries. The investigation of the collision is ongoing, however speed is believed to be a factor. Stalker was not wearing a seatbelt. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Browning Volunteer Fire Department and Bowling Green EMS.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES WOMAN FROM BURNING CAR AFTER COLLISION IN BOWLING GREEN”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

ASHANTI GORE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/11 30%
High 89° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Sunday 08/12 10%
High 85° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/13 20%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.