GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES WOMAN FROM BURNING CAR AFTER COLLISION IN BOWLING GREEN

on 08/11/2018 |

On Wednesday at 11:55 am, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury collision in the 800 block of Blue Level Road. Upon deputies arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed. The single occupant and operator, Susan Stalker of Bowling Green was pulled from the burning vehicle by a Good Samaritan, Johnny Lay of Bowling Green. Lay placed himself in danger to assist Stalker and carried her to a safe location. Stalker was transported and treated for her injuries. The investigation of the collision is ongoing, however speed is believed to be a factor. Stalker was not wearing a seatbelt. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Browning Volunteer Fire Department and Bowling Green EMS.