Gordon Wayne Childress, 59 of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late Haywood Pattis and Charlotte Clark Childress. He was a farmer and member of the Bethel Independent Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sons, Cody Pennington of Glasgow and Gordon Wayne Childress II (Teresa) of Bowling Green; 4 grandchildren; 3 sisters Karen Elmore, Dorothy Jean Christie and Betty Ann Gonzalez all of Glasgow; 2 brothers Clifton Childress and Will Ronnie Childress both of Glasgow. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Tommy Eugene Childress.

The Childress family chose cremation. Arrangements by A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.