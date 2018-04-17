Logo


GOULBOURNE SIGNS WITH LINDSEY WILSON SOCCER

on 04/17/2018 |

For the second time in as many weeks a Glasgow High boys soccer player has signed to play at the next level.  Senior Chris Goulbourne signed his letter of intent to play soccer in the fall at Lindsey Wilson College.  Chris is a 3 year member of the Soccer team, and he was pleased so many of his teammates and fellow students came to the ceremony Tuesday afternoon  to congratulate him:

      041818goulbourne

In 2015 Chris led his team in assist and was named to the Class “A” All Regional Team.  In 2017 Chris scored 25 goals en route to helping his team achieve a new scoring record of 134 goals in a season.  In addition he ranked 5th in assists in the state and was named to the 15th all district team

Scottie head coach Ken Mahung says he’s going to  enjoy watching Chris as he  continues his career

 

      041818mahung

 

Congratulations to Chris Goulbourne on signing to play college soccer at Lindsey Wilson next fall.

 

