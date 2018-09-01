GOV APPOINTS HAINES TO STATE BOARD

on 01/09/2018 |

A Glasgow man will soon be weighing in when it comes to the state’s personnel system.

Mark Haines has been appointed to the Kentucky Personnel Board by Governor Matt Bevin.

Haines is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and will serve through 2022.

The Kentucky Personnel Board promotes merit principles in government service and the improvement of personnel standards in the state service. The Board hears the appeals of classified employees and other employees who believe they have been penalized without cause; and they have the authority to conduct investigations of merit system violations and to promulgate administrative regulations concerning the state personnel system.