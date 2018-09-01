Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GOV APPOINTS HAINES TO STATE BOARD

on 01/09/2018 |

A Glasgow man will soon be weighing in when it comes to the state’s personnel system.

Mark Haines has been appointed to the Kentucky Personnel Board by Governor Matt Bevin.

Haines is a financial advisor with Edward Jones  and will serve through 2022.

The Kentucky Personnel Board promotes merit principles in government service and the improvement of personnel standards in the state service. The Board hears the appeals of classified employees and other employees who believe they have been penalized without cause; and they have the authority to conduct investigations of merit system violations and to promulgate administrative regulations concerning the state personnel system.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GOV APPOINTS HAINES TO STATE BOARD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

PEGGY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
44°
Overcast
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
Fog
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 62° / Low 54°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 01/11 60%
High 64° / Low 47°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.