GOV BEVIN APPOINTS GLASGOW WOMAN TO STATE BOARD

on 11/01/2017 |

A Glasgow woman will take her voice to Frankfort as a gubernatorial appointee to the Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund Board.

Frances Yvonne Bartley is a retired teacher and will represent breast cancer survivors and serve for a term expiring October 24, 2021.

The Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund was established in 2005 as a means to further enhance Kentucky’s efforts to reduce the incidence and mortality rate of breast cancer in our state. Its Board consists of nine members, two of whom are appointed by the Governor. The Board administers and develops a written plan for the expenditure of the trust funds and any recommendations for future initiatives or actions regarding breast cancer research, education, awareness, treatment and screening.