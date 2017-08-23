GOV. BEVIN HAS APPOINTED A GRAYSON COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

on 08/23/2017 |

Gov. Matt Bevin today appointed Kevin Henderson, of Leitchfield, as Grayson County Judge/Executive.

Henderson has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, including service with the Leitchfield Police Department, Grayson County Sherriff’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police. He currently serves as chief of police for the Leitchfield Police Department. Additionally, Henderson owns and operates a general contracting company, Kevin Henderson Construction. He and his wife Melissa reside in Leitchfield.

“I am sincerely appreciative of Gov. Bevin for appointing me to this important post,” said Henderson. “I look forward to continuing to serve my community in this new role as County Judge/Executive.”

Henderson shall serve until the position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm election, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.