GOV. BEVIN LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVE TO “BEAUTIFY THE BLUEGRASS”

on 08/26/2017 |

Gov. Matt Bevin today launched his new “Beautify the Bluegrass” initiative, calling on Kentuckians to come together to make their hometowns shine.

“I want to encourage people in every Kentucky community to figure how out they can become the most beautiful community in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Bevin. “The concept is simple: Identify a problem that needs attention, and then find a way to get involved in repairing, enhancing or beautifying it.”

Gov. Bevin invites citizens to form volunteer teams and set to work improving the aesthetics of a neglected area of their town. Projects can include removing litter, mowing, landscaping or other visual improvements.

Kentuckians who wish to participate in this contest are invited to take the following simple steps:

1) Find an area in your community that needs cleanup, repair or enhancement.

2) Recruit a team to help. Teams can consist of 1 to 200 participants.

3) Take several before, during and after photos to clearly display how your project made a difference.

4) Upload your photos and project information using the entry form on the “Beautify the Bluegrass” webpage (governor.ky.gov/services/beautify-the-bluegrass) by Sept. 20.

Note: Please ensure that your team has permission from property owners (or public officials in the case of public property) before beginning your project. And please work safely, using safety gear appropriate to the job.

The winning team will be notified in October, and Gov. Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton will host a catered barbecue (not provided at taxpayer expense) for up to 200 team members in that community.

Participants can also access the entry form and share project updates on the “Beautify the Bluegrass” Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BeautifyTheBluegrass).

The application was provided by Frankfort-based Kentucky Interactive, LLC (aka Kentucky.gov) via a public-private partnership at no cost to the Governor’s Office.