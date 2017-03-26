GOV. BEVIN SIGNS LAW ASSISTING WITH TOBACCO CESSATION MEDS AND PROGRAMS

Gov. Matt Bevin has signed Senate 89 into law. Kentucky law now will require health insurance plans offered in the Commonwealth to provide coverage for all FDA-approved tobacco cessation medications, as well as tobacco cessation programs recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, including individual, group, and telephone counseling. The law also prohibits insurance plans from requiring patients to try counseling first before medication, limiting the duration of services, or requiring copayments or other out-of-pocket cost sharing, including deductibles.

Following is a statement from Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky: