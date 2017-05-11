GOV. MATT BEVIN’S STATEMENT ON ALLEGATIONS AGAINST JEFF HOOVER

on 11/05/2017 |

“These alleged actions, which haven’t been denied, are reprehensible, indefensible and unacceptable. Any elected official or state employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim should resign immediately,” said Gov. Bevin. “The people of Kentucky deserve better. We appropriately demand a high level of integrity from our leaders, and will tolerate nothing less in our state.”

This statement from the Governor came right after the Republican Caucus held a closed door meeting to discuss, among other things, the recent allegations made against Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover. Immediately after the meeting, one of the members said they stood behind Hoover.