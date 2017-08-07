Logo


GOVERNOR APPOINTS TWO LOCALS TO JUVENILE JUSTICE ADVISORY BOARD

on 07/08/2017
Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed two local representatives on the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board. made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions:

Paula Ratliff Pedigo, of Smiths Grove, is the co-owner of Superior Fence Systems, Inc. She will represent the business community and serve for a term expiring September 15, 2020.
Glenda Mae Edwards, of Greensburg, is an attorney for the Department of Public Advocacy. She will represent the Department of Public Advocacy and serve for a term expiring September 15, 2019.

The Juvenile Justice Advisory Board was created by the General Assembly to develop program criteria for early juvenile intervention, diversion, and prevention projects. The Board also develops statewide priorities for funding and makes recommendations for allocation of funds to the Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, including the review of grant applications from local juvenile delinquency prevention councils.

