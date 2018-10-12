GOVERNOR BEVIN TOUCHES ON MAJOR TOPICS DURING GLASGOW VISIT

on 12/10/2018 |

Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin, visited Glasgow, Monday, to talk about various topics and take questions from the audience. News that Bevin would be leading the United States in an effort to enhance commerce with India came out recently. He was asked about it…

Bevin was also asked how the state was progressing in the Hemp sector of Agriculture. He says, it’s a matter of time…

More serious topics arose, one of which is healthcare. Bevin’s rhetoric called into question the value of coverage versus care.

The Major topic of the State Pension System came up from one audience member. Bevin went into great detail as to how serious the problems with the system are, and upcoming decisions that could make or break it.

Bevin was also in Hart County, earlier Monday, in a series of town hall meetings being held throughout the state.

The Glasgow visit was held at the TJ Health Pavilion Community Room, which was at near or full capacity.