Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GOVERNOR BEVIN TOUCHES ON MAJOR TOPICS DURING GLASGOW VISIT

on 12/10/2018 |

Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin, visited Glasgow, Monday, to talk about various topics and take questions from the audience. News that Bevin would be leading the United States in an effort to enhance commerce with India came out recently. He was asked about it…

      Governor Bevin On India Summit Audio Only


Bevin was also asked how the state was progressing in the Hemp sector of Agriculture. He says, it’s a matter of time…

      Governor Bevin On Hemp Audio Only


More serious topics arose, one of which is healthcare. Bevin’s rhetoric called into question the value of coverage versus care.

      Governor Bevin On Healthcare Audio Only


The Major topic of the State Pension System came up from one audience member. Bevin went into great detail as to how serious the problems with the system are, and upcoming decisions that could make or break it.

      Governor Bevin On Pension System Audio Only


Bevin was also in Hart County, earlier Monday, in a series of town hall meetings being held throughout the state.
The Glasgow visit was held at the TJ Health Pavilion Community Room, which was at near or full capacity.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GOVERNOR BEVIN TOUCHES ON MAJOR TOPICS DURING GLASGOW VISIT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ROBIN OWEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
29°
Clear
Clear
Monday 12/10 10%
High 45° / Low 19°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 12/11 0%
High 45° / Low 31°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/12 10%
High 49° / Low 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.