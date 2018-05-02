Logo


GOVERNOR FILLS OPEN SEAT-PEPPERS WILL TAKE THE BENCH IN THE 43RD’S FAMILY COURT

on 02/05/2018 |

The seat for Family Court  Judge for Barren and Metcalfe Counties has now been filled.

Traci Lee Peppers will take the bench in the 43rd District Family Court.  Peppers was one of the three nominated by the Judicial Nominating Commission, along with Glasgow attorneys Cheryl Berry Ambach and Mica Wood Pence.  Those three names were sent to Frankfort and Governor Matt Bevin made the appointment.

Receiving her juris doctor from UofL’s Louis D. Brandeis School of Law, Peppers has her own law  that located in Glasgow, with a focus on family law cases.

Peppers will be sworn in on February 15th and her firsts day on the bench will be the 16th.

Peppers replaces former Judge Mitchell Nance and will carry out the remainder of his term.  Peppers has officially announced she does plan to run for the office in November along with Mica Pence.

 

