GOVERNORS OFFICE ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION EXPANSION TO SISTER SCHUBERT IN HORSE CAVE

on 09/03/2018 |

Friday, the Governor’s Office announced a $50 Million expansion to the Sister Schubert factory in Horse Cave.  This will be an add-on expansion to meet the demand in the market share for the products they produce.  With that demand, comes more jobs to Hart County.

 

Judge-Executive Terry Martin commented…

 

      090318martin1

The company believes that 72 new jobs will be added to the facility.  More than just jobs, they’re careers with great benefits, says Martin.

      090318martin2

Horse Cave Mayor, Randall Curry, says there’s a lot of excitement at City Hall on what the additional funds will mean for the public and private sector.

 

      090318curry1

 

Curry added that Sister Schubert and sister company T. Marzetti have been, without a doubt, the greatest thing to happen to Hart County.

 

      090318curry2

 

John Bunnell heads up the Industrial Authority in Hart County.  When asked how they’ve been able to have such success, he says, it’s about volunteerism and teamwork.

 

      090318bunnel1

 

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2020.  Governor Bevin’s office credits tax incentives approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority and the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act, as to why the much-need expansion for the company will take place in Kentucky

