Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD: A GLASGOW MAN IS ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO KIDNAP HIS GIRLFRIEND

on 07/20/2018 |

A Glasgow man is arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Glasgow Police say there was a domestic dispute between 34 year old John Johnson, of Glasgow, and his girlfriend at their home on South Franklin Street.  His girlfriend then left the home and went to a residence on Vine Street.  Following her, Johnson went to this address, kicked in the front door and attempted to take her against her will.

Glasgow Police were called and when Officer Wesley Hicks arrived, he saw Johnson run out the back door.  After a short foot pursuit, Johnson was taken into custody.  His girlfriend told police that Johnson had made threats to kill her, had tried to take a juvenile against his will and that she was afraid for her life and the life of her child.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), Kidnapping-Adult (Attempt), Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot) and Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Sgt. Charlie Eubank, Officer Nick Houchens & K-9 Officer Zeke.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD: A GLASGOW MAN IS ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO KIDNAP HIS GIRLFRIEND”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Tornado Watch

Issued:
2:03 PM EDT on July 20, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 50%
High 89° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/21 50%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 78° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.