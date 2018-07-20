GPD: A GLASGOW MAN IS ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO KIDNAP HIS GIRLFRIEND

on 07/20/2018 |

A Glasgow man is arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Glasgow Police say there was a domestic dispute between 34 year old John Johnson, of Glasgow, and his girlfriend at their home on South Franklin Street. His girlfriend then left the home and went to a residence on Vine Street. Following her, Johnson went to this address, kicked in the front door and attempted to take her against her will.

Glasgow Police were called and when Officer Wesley Hicks arrived, he saw Johnson run out the back door. After a short foot pursuit, Johnson was taken into custody. His girlfriend told police that Johnson had made threats to kill her, had tried to take a juvenile against his will and that she was afraid for her life and the life of her child.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), Kidnapping-Adult (Attempt), Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot) and Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Sgt. Charlie Eubank, Officer Nick Houchens & K-9 Officer Zeke.