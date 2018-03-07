GPD: A TRAFFIC STOP FOR SPEEDING LEADS TO FELONY ARREST

on 07/03/2018 |

While on routine patrol, Glasgow Officer Zane Greer observed a vehicle that was speeding on East Main Street and he made a traffic stop.

The driver, 24 year old Ashley McAllister, of Columbia, gave consent to search the vehicle. During that search police found methamphetamine and needles.

McAllister was arrested and charged with Speeding 13 MPH Over Limit, Communication Device Violation 1st Offense, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, No Operators-Moped License, Operating On Suspended / Revoked Operator License, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

McAllister was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Greer was assisted by Officer Mason Wethington.