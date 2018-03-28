Logo


GPD ADVISES CITIZENS OF LATEST SCAM

on 03/28/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department would like to make everyone aware of a scam that is circulating around Glasgow and Barren County.

Residence are receiving a friend request on Facebook/ Messenger and once they accept the request, they talk about how to help you get grant money and ask for a small amount of money from you in order to receive a larger amount of money in return. The scammer will then refer you to someone in the Las Vegas Nevada area to send the money to.

