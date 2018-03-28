The Glasgow Police Department would like to make everyone aware of a scam that is circulating around Glasgow and Barren County.
Residence are receiving a friend request on Facebook/ Messenger and once they accept the request, they talk about how to help you get grant money and ask for a small amount of money from you in order to receive a larger amount of money in return. The scammer will then refer you to someone in the Las Vegas Nevada area to send the money to.
No Responses to “GPD ADVISES CITIZENS OF LATEST SCAM”