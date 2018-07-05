Logo


GPD: AN UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPT TO FLEE GPD LANDS AN EDMONTON MAN IN JAIL

on 05/07/2018 |

An attempt to flee GPD proves to be unsuccessful.

On Saturday, Officer Wesley Hicks was on routine patrol when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the vehicle did not stop.  Attempting to flee, the driver, 24 year old Hayden Scroggy, of Edmonton turned onto Abderdeen Drive where he lost control of the Jeep and struck a guardrail.

Officer Hicks arrested Scroggy, charging him with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree, Failure To Or Improper Signal, DUI and Driving Too Fast For Traffic Conditions. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

