GPD ARE ON THE SCENE AT AN ACCIDENT ON THE CUMBERLAND PARKWAY

Glasgow Police are at the scene of a one vehicle accident on the Cumberland Parkway which has the east bound section between Exits 11 and 14 down to one lane. Both lanes are expected to be opened up before noon. Both occupants of the vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.
on 03/24/2017 |
