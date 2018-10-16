Logo


GPD ARREST 1 ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INVESTIGATING BURGLARY CALL

on 10/16/2018

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Department responded to McKenna Street in reference to a burglary that took place on McGrah Avenue. Officers made contact with Corey Carter after searching the residence and located several baggies that contained a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine.

Corey Carter (age 26) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Brian Starnes and assisted by Sgt. Charlie Eubank.

