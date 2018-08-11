Logo


GPD ARREST 3 FOR FORGED CHECKS

on 11/08/2018 |

On 11/05/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. arrest 3 people after an investigation into forged checks being cashed at different locations in Barren County.

 

Timothy Runyon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property U/$500, Criminal Possession Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, TBUT Or DISP All Others U/$500

 

Vickie Turner of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property U/$500, Criminal Possession Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence

 

Shelia Medley of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Receiving Stolen Property U/$500, Criminal Possession Of Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, TBUT Or DISP All Others U/$500

 

The arrest was made by Officer John DuBarry, assisted by Officer Howard Garrison, Officer Michael Burgan Sgt. Jabin McGuire

 

 

