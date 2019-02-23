Logo


GPD ARREST CAVE CITY MAN WHEN TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO DRUG ARREST

on 02/23/2019 |

On 02-21-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway Street.

Officer Trevor Morrison made contact with Christian Martin and confirmed that he had a suspended operator license , Officer Morrison received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine.

Christian Martin of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Driving DUI Suspended License-1st Offense (Agg Circum), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Agg. Circum) 2nd Offense.

The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison.

